Of Hamburg, entered into rest September 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (nee Reitzel) Keller; devoted father of Laura (Bruce) Keller-Jagroop, Gary Jr. (Maryann) Keller, Scott (Jeannine Anzalone) Keller and Kevin (Kelly) Keller; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; loving son of the late Louis and Ruth Keller; dear brother of the late Lois, Jack and David; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 3-8 PM. Funeral Service will be held Friday morning at 9 o'clock. Entombment Lakeside Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Gary's memory to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Mr. Keller was a Navy veteran. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, 33% OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.
