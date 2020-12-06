WALESCZAK - Gary Arthur
Of Hamburg, entered into rest December 2, 2020, beloved father of Cynthia (Abderrahim) Fasla and Christopher Walesczak, cherished grandfather of Bilal Fasla; loving son of the late Arthur Walescak and Joan (nee Colebrook) Bentley; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.