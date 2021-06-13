BENWARE - Gary E.

Age 84 of the Town of Tonawanda, June 10, 2021. Husband of 62 years to Jean A. (nee Papin) Benware, father of Lorri (Drew) Hagner, Robin Mouganis and Randy (Marcia) Benware, grandfather of Adam, Karalyn (Andrew), Alyssa (Matthew), Katie, Ryan and Brittany and three great grandchildren, brother of Helen Myers, Delores Wenzel and the late Ronald Benware. Gary was a US Air Force Veteran having served 41 years and was a retired employee of Chevrolet Div. of General Motors. No prior visitation. A private Prayer Service will be held with Gary's immediate family in Acacia Park Cemetery. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.