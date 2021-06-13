Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary E. BENWARE
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
BENWARE - Gary E.
Age 84 of the Town of Tonawanda, June 10, 2021. Husband of 62 years to Jean A. (nee Papin) Benware, father of Lorri (Drew) Hagner, Robin Mouganis and Randy (Marcia) Benware, grandfather of Adam, Karalyn (Andrew), Alyssa (Matthew), Katie, Ryan and Brittany and three great grandchildren, brother of Helen Myers, Delores Wenzel and the late Ronald Benware. Gary was a US Air Force Veteran having served 41 years and was a retired employee of Chevrolet Div. of General Motors. No prior visitation. A private Prayer Service will be held with Gary's immediate family in Acacia Park Cemetery. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My condolences to.the family
Rae Latanville
Family
June 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Joan, Alicia and John
The Morrison Family
Friend
June 14, 2021
I am sorry for your loss.
Kevin Benware- Watertown
Other
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results