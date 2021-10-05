Menu
Gary A. BRODZIK
BRODZIK - Gary A.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 10, 2021, at age 58. Loving father of Shawn Brodzik; son of the late Raymond and Cecelia Brodzik; dear brother of Paul (Theresa) Brodzik; fond uncle of Sarah, Elizabeth and Michael; also survived by cousins and many friends. There are no prior visitations. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations may be made in Gary's memory to the Erie County SPCA. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


