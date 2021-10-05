BRODZIK - Gary A.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 10, 2021, at age 58. Loving father of Shawn Brodzik; son of the late Raymond and Cecelia Brodzik; dear brother of Paul (Theresa) Brodzik; fond uncle of Sarah, Elizabeth and Michael; also survived by cousins and many friends. There are no prior visitations. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations may be made in Gary's memory to the Erie County SPCA. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.