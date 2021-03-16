Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary E. BROWN Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road
Orchard Park, NY
BROWN - Gary E., Sr.
Of Blasdell, NY, March 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Sally (Rundle) Brown; loving father of Gary E. (Lynn) Brown, Scott E. (Tammy) Brown, Kimberly A. (Richard) Bummer, Patrick E. (Lisa) Brown, Peter E. (Sharon) Brown and Tera M. Ciesla; grandfather of Adrianna, Garret, Thomas, Piper and Kelsey; brother of Raymond (Doris) Brown, Beverly (Al) Sunick, Donald (Carolyn) Brown and the late Donna Fitzsimmons. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2-7 PM at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Due to Covid, face coverings and social distancing restrictions apply. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Ismalia Shriners, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca NY. https://www.ismailiashriners.com. Arrangements by the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences at www.febrowns.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
6575 East Quaker Road, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
15 Entries
Sally and family, I am so very sorry to hear of Gary's passing. May happy memories of him comfort you.
Sue Pikula
March 20, 2021
Sally and family we are so sorry for your loss. Words cannot describe who Gary truly was and so words also cannot describe the loss we are all feeling now. Keeping you and your family in our prayers.
Ron & Barb Braun
March 17, 2021
Sally we are heart-broken for you and your family. Gary was an amazing person & friend!! I know he's got a hot cup of tim hortons and the best seat at the poker table in heaven ...May God continue to wrap His arms around you and your family for peace, strength and comfort...
Mickey P
March 17, 2021
Sally and family sorry to hear of Gary passing prayers are with you
Dolores Abrams/Bens wife
March 17, 2021
We'll miss ya cuz I always thought you were a lot like My dad... Most everyone liked both of you... genuine nice men.
Kathie Fix Seguin
March 17, 2021
To Sally and family I am truly heart broken to get this notice of Gary's passing I just don't know what to say he was like family love you all Frank
Frank Novara
March 17, 2021
Sincere condolences on your loss. Gary was a solid guy, great to work with. I have nice memories. RIP
James Hamilton & Family
March 17, 2021
Gary was a true friend both at work and off work. He was always there when you needed a hand. I will remember you my friend.
Joe Higgins
Coworker
March 16, 2021
Sending my prayers your way at this difficult time.
Pamela Kucia
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss prayers going out for the family
Tammy caber
March 16, 2021
i was a very good friend of gary brown and graduated with his wife sally. i am very sad to see gary pass on and the family and sally has my deepest sympathy and hope that gary is looking down on his family and he willed be missed by all
john jendrysek
March 16, 2021
Loved That Guy A true Gentleman
Big John
March 16, 2021
Worked with Gary at annex, and holding center for years. great guy, RIP my friend.
Mike Ruggiero
March 16, 2021
I am soooooooo sorry. Prayers to you and family. He will be missed. Condolences..
Mary &Don krebs
March 16, 2021
One of the hardest working people I had the privilege of knowing.. I swear this man never slept! Great memories from EC Holding Center Annex.. RIP Gary.. Godspeed
Bernard Farrell
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results