BROWN - Gary E., Sr.
Of Blasdell, NY, March 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Sally (Rundle) Brown; loving father of Gary E. (Lynn) Brown, Scott E. (Tammy) Brown, Kimberly A. (Richard) Bummer, Patrick E. (Lisa) Brown, Peter E. (Sharon) Brown and Tera M. Ciesla; grandfather of Adrianna, Garret, Thomas, Piper and Kelsey; brother of Raymond (Doris) Brown, Beverly (Al) Sunick, Donald (Carolyn) Brown and the late Donna Fitzsimmons. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2-7 PM at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Due to Covid, face coverings and social distancing restrictions apply. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Ismalia Shriners, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca NY. https://www.ismailiashriners.com
. Arrangements by the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences at www.febrowns.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2021.