Gary Donald Butt peacefully entered into rest on September 17, 2020, surrounded by loving family at his home in Madeira Beach, Florida. He leaves behind the "love of his life" and wife of almost 58 years, Elaine (nee Sisti); daughters Richelle White (late Gordon) Renee Cifelli (Mark), Tricia Kwitchoff (James) and son, Jeffrey Butt (Rain). He was a proud "Papa" and "Pop Pop" to eight adoring grandchildren: Bailey, Joseph, Spenser, Madison, Ty, Julia, Brennan, and Sabrina. Born June 25, 1940, he was the son of the late Alfred W. Butt and Edna M. Blum and grew up in Williamsville, NY with his brother, the late Wayne Butt, and his sister, Jacquelyn Lorenz. He was the dear son-in-law of the late Sibby and Norine Sisti. Gary was a devoted and doting husband who valued family and friends above all else. His colleagues from the NYS Police were always numbered among his most valuable friendships as well as his long-maintained relationship with his lifelong best friend, Jack Hart. He enriched the lives of his family and many friends. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. A celebration of Gary's life will take place at a later date in the spring. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Season's Hospice Foundation in Pinellas County, Florida (www.SeasonsFoundation.org
