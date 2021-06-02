DOMBROWSKI - Gary A.
Of Hamburg, NY, suddenly, May 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen A. (nee Kryszak) Dombrowski; son of the late Felix and Florence (nee Augustynek) Dombrowski; brother of Sharon Fatta and the late Marcia (late Harry) Kazmierczak and late Randall (Trudy) Dombrowski; also survived by a large, loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present to receive Friday from 2-8pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning at 9:30, at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell (please assemble at the church). Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Gary worked as the Controller at Altitude Marketing of Clarence and a Tax Professional at Blatner Associates of West Seneca. He was also an avid bowler and volleyball player. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.