Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary A. DOMBROWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
DOMBROWSKI - Gary A.
Of Hamburg, NY, suddenly, May 30, 2021. Beloved husband of Karen A. (nee Kryszak) Dombrowski; son of the late Felix and Florence (nee Augustynek) Dombrowski; brother of Sharon Fatta and the late Marcia (late Harry) Kazmierczak and late Randall (Trudy) Dombrowski; also survived by a large, loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present to receive Friday from 2-8pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday morning at 9:30, at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell (please assemble at the church). Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Gary worked as the Controller at Altitude Marketing of Clarence and a Tax Professional at Blatner Associates of West Seneca. He was also an avid bowler and volleyball player. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Jun
5
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Mother of Good Counsel Church
3688 South Park Ave., Blasdell , NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
I just heard of Gary's passing. I am in shock. He was a great . am so sorry to hear of your loss. I worked with Gary and was friends with him.
Cindy Noelk
Friend
September 3, 2021
Karen, I'm so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers.
Donna Appolson
Other
June 3, 2021
Karen, I'm so sorry for your loss. I will keep you in my prayers that you find strength, comfort and peace. Your wedding pictures are beautiful. What a great memory you have in your possession and especially in your heart. Sue Kruszynski
Susan Kruszynski
June 3, 2021
My most deepest and heartfelt sympathy to you Karen. Gary was a great volleyball player but an even greater soulmate for you. He will be missed.
Karen Colasanti
Friend
June 2, 2021
So very sorry for your loss Karen
Heather Rau
Other
June 2, 2021
Gary was a good volleyball player and even-tempered. Crossroads Volleyball members were dismayed to hear of Karen's and his family's loss. Another 'good guy' gone!
Ellie Wax
Friend
June 2, 2021
Very sorry for your loss, Karen and family. He was a great man and will be missed!
Bart Panek
Work
June 2, 2021
Karen, please accept my condolences in the loss of Gary.
Stel Maciag
Other
June 2, 2021
Very sorry for your loss
Mary Ellen Marlette
Friend
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results