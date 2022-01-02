GIOVINO - Gary Dennis
December 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (nee Ray) Giovino; dearest father of Christopher (Amy) Giovino, Michael (Jen) Giovino, Jeffrey (Cory) Giovino, and Carol (Kevin) Murray; cherished grandfather to Alexandra, Andrew, Chloe, Jake, Daniel, and Troy; dear brother of the late Joseph and Fred Giovino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the (Elma Chapel) Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.