GIOVINO - Gary D.
December 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Kathleen A. (nee Ray) Giovino; dearest father of Christopher (Amy) Giovino, Michael (Jen) Giovino, Jeffrey (Cory) Giovino and Carol (Kevin) Murray; cherished grandfather to Alexandra, Andrew, Chloe, Jake, Daniel and Troy; dear brother of the late Joseph and Fred Giovino; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, April 8th, at 11 AM in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 6441 Seneca Street, Springbrook, NY. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.