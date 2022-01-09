Menu
Gary P. GWOREK
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc - Buffalo
2005 Clinton St
Buffalo, NY
Gworek - Gary P.
January 3, 2022. Son of the late Walter and Dorothy Gworek; dear brother Douglas (Deborah) Gworek and the late Michael (Nancy) Gworek: loving uncle of Amanda and Keith Gworek; nephew of Jeanette (late Chester) Bartczak; father-in-law of Trish Kozak; loving grandfather of Kaylyn Kozak; also survived by extended family and friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at St. Bernards Church at 10:30 AM. Share online condolences at: www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
Buszka Funeral Home, Inc.
2005 Clinton Street, Buffalo, NY
Jan
10
Visitation
Buszka Funeral Home, Inc.
2005 Clinton Street, Buffalo, NY
Jan
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Bernard's Church
1990 Clinton St., Buffalo, NY
