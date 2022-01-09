Gworek - Gary P.
January 3, 2022. Son of the late Walter and Dorothy Gworek; dear brother Douglas (Deborah) Gworek and the late Michael (Nancy) Gworek: loving uncle of Amanda and Keith Gworek; nephew of Jeanette (late Chester) Bartczak; father-in-law of Trish Kozak; loving grandfather of Kaylyn Kozak; also survived by extended family and friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at St. Bernards Church at 10:30 AM. Share online condolences at: www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.