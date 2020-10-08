Menu
Gary H. MAYBEE
DIED
October 6, 2020
MAYBEE - Gary H.
October 6, 2020, of the Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, at the age of 80 years. Son of the late Maxwell (Bertha) Maybee; husband of Karen (Jimerson) Maybee; father of Wesley Jimerson and Scott Maybee; brother of Wayne (Sue), Jim, Philip Jones, Margie Schindler, Maxine (Lavern) Stevens, Julie Bucktooth, Gloria Cooper and the late Danny Maybee, Diane Stevens and Linda Fisher; grandfather of Leanna and Brennan Maybee; great-grandfather of six; brother-in-law of Delores, Birdena (William) Jimerson and the late Virgil Jimerson, Marlene Pallidino, Florence Black, Henry and Delancey Jimerson; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends my call at the Longhouse Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, where Funeral Services will take place Friday at 10 AM. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY. Condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Service
10:00a.m.
Longhouse
, Cattaraugus Seneca Territory , New York
