BECKER - Gary J.
Of West Seneca, NY, November 20, 2020, beloved husband of the late Barbara (Serenski) Becker; dearest father of Scott (Ellen), Jamie Becker and Joy (James) Kaminski; loving grandfather of Madeline, Elizabeth, Grace, Kathryn, Rose, James and Candace; brother of Joyce, Paul, Kathy and the late Jack. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.