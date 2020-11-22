Menu
Gary J. BECKER
BECKER - Gary J.
Of West Seneca, NY, November 20, 2020, beloved husband of the late Barbara (Serenski) Becker; dearest father of Scott (Ellen), Jamie Becker and Joy (James) Kaminski; loving grandfather of Madeline, Elizabeth, Grace, Kathryn, Rose, James and Candace; brother of Joyce, Paul, Kathy and the late Jack. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
My heartfelt condolences to your family. Love hugs & prayers.
Jody Capell-Nelligan
November 22, 2020