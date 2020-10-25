SMITH - Gary J.
Of Amherst, NY entered into rest October 18, 2020. Devoted father of Elliot Smith and Elana Smith; loving son of the late Arthur and Betty Smith; dear brother of Walter (Debra) Smith and the late Arthur Smith Jr. and Linda (Norman) Kardas; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. Gary served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.