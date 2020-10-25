Menu
Gary J. SMITH
SMITH - Gary J.
Of Amherst, NY entered into rest October 18, 2020. Devoted father of Elliot Smith and Elana Smith; loving son of the late Arthur and Betty Smith; dear brother of Walter (Debra) Smith and the late Arthur Smith Jr. and Linda (Norman) Kardas; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. Gary served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
