SMITH - Gary J.Of Amherst, NY entered into rest October 18, 2020. Devoted father of Elliot Smith and Elana Smith; loving son of the late Arthur and Betty Smith; dear brother of Walter (Debra) Smith and the late Arthur Smith Jr. and Linda (Norman) Kardas; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private service. Gary served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com