Rev. Gary R. KIBLER
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
KIBLER - Rev. Gary R.
Age 76, of Williamsville, NY, December 9, 2021. Dear son of the late Roy and Lorraine Kibler; loving brother of Maureen (Jesus) Izquierdo, Jeffrey (Joan), Kevin ( Elizabeth), Robert, and the late Brian Kibler; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Tuesday 3-7 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.). Fr. Gary will lie in state Wednesday from 9 AM-10 AM at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church, 200 St. Gregory, Ct., followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Fr. Gary was a Diocesan Priest for over 50 years. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Dec
15
Lying in State
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church
200 St. Gregory, Ct., NY
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church
200 St. Gregory, Ct., NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was close to Father Gary as a student at St. Mary's High School and he was my Confirmation sponsor. We had incredible, open-minded conversations about religion and spirituality. I have a couple long-cherished gifts from him in my office as I write this. One of the few regrets I have in life is losing touch with him.
Kenneth JP Stuczynski
January 3, 2022
Fr Gary was a big part of our lives. We saw him at Mass at St Greg´s.. his love for music was a gift to us all. We have beautiful crosses that decorate our walls... given as gifts from Fr Gary. We will think of him every time that we pray near these beloved memories from him.
Becky Florentino
Friend
December 16, 2021
Gary Kibler was a uniquely gifted man. As a priest, he exemplified all that was good about his calling. His sensitivity, his honesty, and his dedication to others made him an even better human being. I taught with Gary for several years and feel it an honor to have done so. Go in peace Gary, as you always paved a peaceful path for others in life. You will be missed. M. Pikus
Michael J. Pikus
Friend
December 12, 2021
Our deepest & heartfelt sympathies go out to you and your family Kevin and Elizabeth. I know you were a good friend to my father Harro. We will keep you all close in our thoughts and prayers.
Heidi (Hoerner) & Joseph and Joe Luh
Other
December 12, 2021
