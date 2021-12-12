Gary Kibler was a uniquely gifted man. As a priest, he exemplified all that was good about his calling. His sensitivity, his honesty, and his dedication to others made him an even better human being. I taught with Gary for several years and feel it an honor to have done so. Go in peace Gary, as you always paved a peaceful path for others in life. You will be missed. M. Pikus

Michael J. Pikus Friend December 12, 2021