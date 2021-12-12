KIBLER - Rev. Gary R.
Age 76, of Williamsville, NY, December 9, 2021. Dear son of the late Roy and Lorraine Kibler; loving brother of Maureen (Jesus) Izquierdo, Jeffrey (Joan), Kevin ( Elizabeth), Robert, and the late Brian Kibler; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Tuesday 3-7 PM at the Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.). Fr. Gary will lie in state Wednesday from 9 AM-10 AM at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church, 200 St. Gregory, Ct., followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Fr. Gary was a Diocesan Priest for over 50 years. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 4975 Strickler Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.