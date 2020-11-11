Menu
Gary L. BIEBER
Bieber - Gary L.
Of Dunkirk, NY, on November 4, 2020. Son of late Norman and Yvonne Bieber; father of Jack O'Brien; brother of Gail (Greg) LaPaz, late Norman (Charlene) Thomas, and Robert Bieber; brother-in-law of Ronald Grimaldi; uncle of Kelly Grimaldi, Kimberly Lombardo, Cory Bieber, Jeremy Borden, and late Dale Bieber; great uncle of Karah Glinski; also survived by a treasured lifelong friend, Mary Jo Phillips. Friends will be received Thursday, 12 PM-1 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, where a Prayer Service will follow. Please share online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 11, 2020.
