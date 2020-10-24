YOUNGBERG - Gary L.

Age 74, passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born July 18, 1946. Gary graduated from Kensington High School in 1967. In his forties, he moved to Vista, California, where he lived for the rest of his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Mildred Drescher Mosman and Lloyd Youngberg. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his cousins and by many friends in Vista. Interment in Pike, New York.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 24, 2020.