Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary S. LESLIE
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
LESLIE - Gary S.
Of Buffalo, NY, at age 65, passed away June 6, 2021, after battling several illnesses. Beloved husband of Joyce M. (Kosciolek) Leslie of 45 years; loving father of Jeffrey (Nicole) Leslie and Ashley Leslie; adored and cherished grandfather of Blake Leslie, Brooklyn Leslie and Braxton Leslie; son of the late David (Monica) Leslie; loving brother of Dennis (Laura) Leslie, Michael (Debbie) Leslie and Charles (Karen) Leslie; dear brother-in-law of Deborah (Thomas Militello) Serafin, Kenneth (Kathleen) Kosciolek and Richard (Candace) Kosciolek; also survived by several nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews, as well as many other loving family and dear friends. There will be no funeral service. A private Celebration of Life will be held for the immediate family. Gary was a U.S. Navy veteran. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.