LESLIE - Gary S.
Of Buffalo, NY, at age 65, passed away June 6, 2021, after battling several illnesses. Beloved husband of Joyce M. (Kosciolek) Leslie of 45 years; loving father of Jeffrey (Nicole) Leslie and Ashley Leslie; adored and cherished grandfather of Blake Leslie, Brooklyn Leslie and Braxton Leslie; son of the late David (Monica) Leslie; loving brother of Dennis (Laura) Leslie, Michael (Debbie) Leslie and Charles (Karen) Leslie; dear brother-in-law of Deborah (Thomas Militello) Serafin, Kenneth (Kathleen) Kosciolek and Richard (Candace) Kosciolek; also survived by several nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews, as well as many other loving family and dear friends. There will be no funeral service. A private Celebration of Life will be held for the immediate family. Gary was a U.S. Navy veteran. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.