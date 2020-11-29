Menu
Gary M. "Mike" RYGG
1941 - 2020
RYGG - Gary M. "Mike"
Of Westerville, Ohio formerly of Cheektowaga, NY on November 23, 2020, at age 79, after a brief illness. Husband of 56 years to Sharon (nee Osborn) Rygg; cherished father of Kevin (Lisa), Melissa (Scott) Abel, Gary (April), Shaun (Ivonne), Erin and the late David (Katherine); devoted grandfather of Lauren, Kevin, Katelynn, Andrew, Adeline, Guimel, Austin, Sofia and Delilah. Brother of Beverly Resinger and Gregory Rygg. Survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mike was a veteran of the US Navy and a retired structural designer. Interment at Dayton National Cemetery


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
