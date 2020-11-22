SEAMAN - Gary M.
Of Buffalo, peacefully entered into rest on November 15, 2020. Beloved son of the late Bernard E. and Maryann Seaman; cherished brother of Michael (Cynthia), Mark (Paula), Debra (Michael) Martin, late Sandra (Dan) Francis, and the late Kelly Seaman; also survived by many nieces and nephews who brought him so much joy. Gary loved the beach, 70 and 80's sitcoms, especially Little House on the Prairie, Elvis Presley from whom he learned all of his famous dance moves. Gary could bust a move unlike anyone else. He spent many years at the Butler Mitchel Boy's Club as a member and an employee. The last few years of his life were spent at Terrace View Long Term Care where he quickly became the legend of his unit. He was quick with a hug and a smile, but do not touch his chocolate chip cookies. God gave us an angel for a short time and everyday was a blessing. We will miss his unconditional love and huge smile. He would be the first to remind us to "Be Happy Everyday". A Christian burial was held privately at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials in Gary's memory may be made to ECMC Foundation (Terrace View Long Term Care) at https://www.ecmc.edu/the-ecmc-foundation/ways-to-give
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.