MALONEY - Gary
Passed away on February 28, 2021 after a short illness. Loving husband of Leann (Lynch) Maloney; beloved father of Wendy Maloney, Christine Maloney, and Daniel Maloney; devoted son of Virginia Maloney; cherished brother of Elaine Frey, Frank (Denise) Maloney, and Daniel (Lisa) Maloney. Gary is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may call from 4 PM to 7 PM, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at ROSS FUNERAL HOME of AKRON, LLC., where a Funeral Service will take place at 7 PM. Please visit rossakron.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2021.