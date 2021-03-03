Menu
Gary MALONEY
FUNERAL HOME
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave
Akron, NY
MALONEY - Gary
Passed away on February 28, 2021 after a short illness. Loving husband of Leann (Lynch) Maloney; beloved father of Wendy Maloney, Christine Maloney, and Daniel Maloney; devoted son of Virginia Maloney; cherished brother of Elaine Frey, Frank (Denise) Maloney, and Daniel (Lisa) Maloney. Gary is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may call from 4 PM to 7 PM, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at ROSS FUNERAL HOME of AKRON, LLC., where a Funeral Service will take place at 7 PM. Please visit rossakron.com.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave, Akron, NY
Mar
4
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
10 Eckerson Ave, Akron, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Frank and Denise and family, so sorry about your loss.Sending my thoughts and prayers to you.
Carmi Bell Morris
March 11, 2021
Extremely sorry for your loss. Maybe Gary is with Jane now, both happy and free. Our prayers are with all of you.
Mary Beth Doster
March 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss!! You are in our prayers
Jean and Ed Metlak
March 4, 2021
