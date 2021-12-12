Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary D. McKenzie
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
McKenzie - Gary D.
December 9, 2021; age 62 of Cheektowaga, NY. Dearest father of Nicole (Stephan) Niedzwiedz and Brittany (Chris) Schweizer; dear grandfather of Ella, Ava and Carter Niedzwiedz and Emma, Everett and Emilia Schweizer; brother of Robert, Patrick, Danny, Rodney, Sandra Dudek, Deborah Zink and Tammy St. George; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, December 16th, from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Oishei Children's Hospital.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.