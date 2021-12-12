McKenzie - Gary D.

December 9, 2021; age 62 of Cheektowaga, NY. Dearest father of Nicole (Stephan) Niedzwiedz and Brittany (Chris) Schweizer; dear grandfather of Ella, Ava and Carter Niedzwiedz and Emma, Everett and Emilia Schweizer; brother of Robert, Patrick, Danny, Rodney, Sandra Dudek, Deborah Zink and Tammy St. George; also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, December 16th, from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Oishei Children's Hospital.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.