PUMM - Gary E.
Of Akron, NY, September 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Carol (Shisler); loving father of Suzanne (John) Smith; grandfather of John (Lesley) Smith and Kathryn (Luke) Martin; great-grandfather of Rowan, Marshall, Urijah and Elliott; brother of Susan (Tom) Baranick and Jeff (late Debbie) Pumm; also survived by nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Monday morning at the Faith Fellowship Church, 11478 Main St., Clarence, at 11 AM. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Faith Fellowship Church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.