Gary E. PUMM
PUMM - Gary E.
Of Akron, NY, September 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Carol (Shisler); loving father of Suzanne (John) Smith; grandfather of John (Lesley) Smith and Kathryn (Luke) Martin; great-grandfather of Rowan, Marshall, Urijah and Elliott; brother of Susan (Tom) Baranick and Jeff (late Debbie) Pumm; also survived by nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Monday morning at the Faith Fellowship Church, 11478 Main St., Clarence, at 11 AM. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Faith Fellowship Church. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Service
11:00a.m.
the Faith Fellowship Church
11478 Main St.,, Clarence, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carol, I am sorry to hear of your loss.
Nelson Metke
Friend
September 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Gary passing. So many wonderful memories growing up on Weber together. Thinking of all of you at this sad time.
Kathleen Dukarm Teehan
Family
September 13, 2021
So sorry to hear!! Gary RIP!
Kevin Galligan
September 13, 2021
I was sadden to hear of this news. Gary was not only my boss at West Herr but a friend. He was good guy!! My thoughts and prayers are with you all. RIP Gary.
Madonna Bishop
Coworker
September 11, 2021
We were shocked and saddened to hear about Gary's sudden passing. He was a wonderful man and he will be missed. His entire family is in our thoughts and prayers.

Nelson and Bonnie Stafford
Bonnie Stafford
Friend
September 10, 2021
I worked with Gary for many years and had a common interest in auto racing.He would always come over to the pits after the races and have a beer with us and rehash the nights events Gary was a good guy and will be missed.
Mike Reinhard
Coworker
September 10, 2021
Mr. Pumm we will miss you brother! Found memories of golf tournaments,Bills games and our Super Bowl pools! RIP my friend!
Jerry Deionno
Friend
September 10, 2021
Remember the days on lake Erie when he owned a boat . Great time on the lake.
Raymond lipp jr
Family
September 9, 2021
Had a lot of great times when he owned his boat and party on lake Erie. Great second cousin.
Raymond lipp jr
Family
September 9, 2021
Gary was one of my best friends we knew each other 57 years and I will miss him every time I think of one of the crazy things we did. A better friend you will never find.
Jim Mages
Friend
September 9, 2021
