RICE - Gary R.
Age 78, of North Tonawanda, went to his heavenly home on Monday, March 21, 2022, surrounded by family and under the care of Niagara Hospice. Gary was born in North Tonawanda on January 25, 1944 to Sidney and Velma (Summers) Rice. Gary retired from Durez Corporation in 1996, and was a member of Bible Presbyterian Church, where he was an usher, and Awana leader. He enjoyed volunteering at North Tonawanda Inter-Church Food Pantry for 20 years. Gary was predeceased by his brothers Robert (Carol) and James Rice. Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years Susan M. (Holtz) Rice; sons Jeffrey (Sandra) and Rick (Stacy) Rice; brother Douglas (Jackie) Rice; and sister-in-law Dolly Rice. Papa to Zachary and Emma Rice, he also has several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1 PM, at Bible Presbyterian Church, 1650 Love Rd., Grand Island, NY 14072. Interment will be held privately at Elmlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to North Tonawanda Inter-Church Food Pantry, 100 Ridge Rd, North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.