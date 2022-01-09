RYDER - Gary John
Of Williamsville, passed away December 23, 2021. Gary was born March 3, 1965, in Anchorage, AK. He was a Native Aleut, who was adopted in June 1965 by the late David and Ruth Hayward Ryder. Dear brother of (late) Rodney, (late) Dorothy "Dotty" and (late) Steven Ryder; survived by nieces Vanasah Ryder and Samantha Ryder, and nephews Jonathan Ryder and Steven Ryder Jr. Gary lived with his family until they were no longer able to care for his many medical and physical needs. He moved into the former West Seneca Developmental Center in 1980, where he made a number of lifelong friends, including Diane and (late) Norman Shultz, Robert ("Bobby/Kubie") Kubiak, Dave Russell, Dave Rust, Theresa Russell, David Chudy, and (late) Sam Chirico. Together with his friend, Bobby, Gary moved from the Developmental Center into an Aspire Intermediate Care Facility on Rowley Road in Depew, NY in 1987. As Gary's medical and physical needs increased, he moved into a smaller Aspire residence on Cayuga Road, Cheektowaga, NY, and then into an Aspire medically focused residence on Peppertree Drive, Amherst, NY. Along the way he developed lasting friendships with Kendra Steck, Moses Nkurunungi, Delinda Coleman, Justine Munn, Helen Haynes, Martha Fairwell, and (late) John William McManamy ("Johnny Mac"). When the Agency determined that the degree and intensity of Gary's care became cost prohibitive, Gary had to move into the Elderwood Skilled Nursing Facility in Williamsville, NY in May of 2018, where he lived until his passing. Gary was very saddened and disappointed with that decision. But those staff at Elderwood from top to bottom welcomed him and wrapped him in their care and caring and made his time there as pleasant and comfortable as could be. His niece Vanasah began to regularly FaceTime with Gary, which he loved and looked forward to. Near the end, Jonathan and Samantha also joined Vanasah on the FaceTime calls. It must be said that the staff in all the residences and programs over the years provided Gary with sensitive and loving care. And a very special thanks to Bruce Goldstein. Gary was always quick to smile, in spite of his many severe and often times painful life-long conditions. His smile and laugh could brighten the darkest room. From an early age he well earned his nickname, "Crash Ryder" for his wild rides in his power wheelchair. He also came to appreciate the almost silent operation of his later model power chairs, which enabled him to sneak up upon and poke or "accidentally" bump into someone he knew from behind. Gary was a huge Buffalo Sabres fan. And a New York Yankees fan. And (inexplicably) a New York Giants fan (he cleaned up with bets against the Bills back in Super Bowl XXV). BUT. He was - unbelievably - if not unforgivably - a Tom Brady fan. Friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday, January 11th, from 4-7 PM. A Prayer Service will be led by Rev. Emil Swiatek at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.