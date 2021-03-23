SCHOHN - Gary E.
Of Kenmore, NY, March 20, 2021, devoted father of Stephanie (Jim) Scholl, Jessica (Brett) Green, Brian and Tyler Schohn; loving grandfather of Abigail, Alexis, James and Laila; brother of Barbara (Thomas) Marino, Roxanne Collins, Joanne (Nick) Albanese, Sandra (George) Eiden and the late Gerald (Carol) Schohn; son of the late Joseph and Joan (nee Carncross) Schohn; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore Saturday 10-12 noon, when funeral service will commence. Required face masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be followed. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.