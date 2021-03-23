Menu
Gary E. SCHOHN
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
SCHOHN - Gary E.
Of Kenmore, NY, March 20, 2021, devoted father of Stephanie (Jim) Scholl, Jessica (Brett) Green, Brian and Tyler Schohn; loving grandfather of Abigail, Alexis, James and Laila; brother of Barbara (Thomas) Marino, Roxanne Collins, Joanne (Nick) Albanese, Sandra (George) Eiden and the late Gerald (Carol) Schohn; son of the late Joseph and Joan (nee Carncross) Schohn; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore Saturday 10-12 noon, when funeral service will commence. Required face masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be followed. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend Gary. I first started working with Gary many years ago and he was a great help to me as I learned a new business. During this time and after, we became friends and that friendship has never ended even as our family responsibilities took on more and more of our time. You will be missed my friend but your memory will live on forever in all of our hearts. Rest in Peace my friend.
Dean Francescone
Friend
March 27, 2021
