I am so saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend Gary. I first started working with Gary many years ago and he was a great help to me as I learned a new business. During this time and after, we became friends and that friendship has never ended even as our family responsibilities took on more and more of our time. You will be missed my friend but your memory will live on forever in all of our hearts. Rest in Peace my friend.

Dean Francescone Friend March 27, 2021