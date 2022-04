SCHWARZOTT - Gary V.

March 28, 2021, dearest son of Anna and the late Robert Schwarzott; dear father of Kenneth, Kristopher, Jane Collins and Jacob Schwarzott; also survived by many grandchildren; brother of Carl, Kenneth, Barry, Linda, Michael and Dawn Schwarzott. Friends received at the MICHAEL A. DIVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME, 1122 E. Lovejoy St., Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Funeral Services Private.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.