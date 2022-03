SNELL - Gary Willis

August 15, 1942-February 9, 2021. Gary passed from a six month battle with liver cancer while residing in Florida. Survived by wife of 58 years Stella A. Snell, son Donald Snell, daughters Laura Snell, Deborah Snell, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Memorial services being held September 12, 2021, from 12-4 PM at the Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Pkwy., Lancaster, NY. Refreshments served.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.