STOMPOROWSKI - Gary

September 26, 2021, of Depew NY. Survived by two of the three musketeers, Leigh Lee and Mary Lee; beloved son of the late Stanley and Adeline (Zulawinski) Stomporowski; dearest brother of the late Timothy Stomporowski; survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service at St. Stanislaus Cemetery (Queen of the Universe Mausoleum), 700 Pine Ridge Road 14225, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at cemetery office. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2021.