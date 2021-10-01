Menu
Gary STOMPOROWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
STOMPOROWSKI - Gary
September 26, 2021, of Depew NY. Survived by two of the three musketeers, Leigh Lee and Mary Lee; beloved son of the late Stanley and Adeline (Zulawinski) Stomporowski; dearest brother of the late Timothy Stomporowski; survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral service at St. Stanislaus Cemetery (Queen of the Universe Mausoleum), 700 Pine Ridge Road 14225, Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at cemetery office. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
St. Stanislaus Cemetery (Queen of the Universe Mausoleum)
700 Pine Ridge Road 14225, NY
You will be sadly missed. You were a great person that was caring and understanding
Ann Napierala
October 2, 2021
Gary, You were one of the nicest, most caring people I have ever known. I will miss you greatly. Love Always, Becky
REBEKKA ZIOLKOWSKI
October 1, 2021
RIP my friend it's been awhile.
John Kuwik
Friend
October 1, 2021
Gary you were one of my buddy for a very long time and I'm very sad that you are not with us anymore. I'll miss you love Kathy
Kathy Gross Frank
October 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Michele (Faliero) Benhatzel
Friend
October 1, 2021
