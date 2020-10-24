Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary T. MOORE
MOORE - Gary T.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on October 15, 2020. Devoted father of Gary Moore Jr., Lynette Moore and the late Anthony Moore; dear sister of Lynette Garvin (nee Moore); loving uncle of Karen Osgood. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Monday, from 11 AM-12 Noon, where a service will immediately follow. Gary was a US Army Veteran. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Due to NYS guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.