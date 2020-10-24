MOORE - Gary T.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on October 15, 2020. Devoted father of Gary Moore Jr., Lynette Moore and the late Anthony Moore; dear sister of Lynette Garvin (nee Moore); loving uncle of Karen Osgood. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Monday, from 11 AM-12 Noon, where a service will immediately follow. Gary was a US Army Veteran. Condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Due to NYS guidelines, 33 percent occupancy will be observed.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 24, 2020.