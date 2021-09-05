Gary and I were in the same graduating class of '69 at NTHS. While we did not know each other well in school, we did connect a couple of years ago when I was contacting classmates for our 50th class reunion. When I spoke with Gary, it was obvious to me that he had a very happy life with a wonderful wife and children. I am sorry to know he has left us too soon but happy to know he had a very good life, which made him very happy. Please accept my condolences on the loss of your husband and father. RIP, Gary. Sincerely, Sharon Wardle Harrington

Sharon Wardle Harrington September 6, 2021