Gary W. WACKER
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
WACKER - Gary W.
Of Kenmore, NY, September 1, 2021. Beloved husband of Marsha (Partell) Wacker. Dear father of Sarah Giammarise, Anne Wacker, Nicole (Matt) Murszewski and John W. Wacker
Loving grandfather of Michael and his beloved dog, Mona. Brother of Ronald (late Karen) and Diane Wacker. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Friends may call Monday, September 6th, 3-7 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Mark's-All Saints Episcopal Church, 311 Ontario Street, Buffalo, NY 14207.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Church or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
6
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Sep
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Mark's-All Saints Episcopal Church
311 Ontario Street, Buffalo, NY
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gary and I were in the same graduating class of '69 at NTHS. While we did not know each other well in school, we did connect a couple of years ago when I was contacting classmates for our 50th class reunion. When I spoke with Gary, it was obvious to me that he had a very happy life with a wonderful wife and children. I am sorry to know he has left us too soon but happy to know he had a very good life, which made him very happy. Please accept my condolences on the loss of your husband and father. RIP, Gary. Sincerely, Sharon Wardle Harrington
Sharon Wardle Harrington
School
September 6, 2021
With heartfelt sympathy. RIP kind sir.
Bill @ JoAnne Vaughan
September 5, 2021
