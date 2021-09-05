WACKER - Gary W.
Of Kenmore, NY, September 1, 2021. Beloved husband of Marsha (Partell) Wacker. Dear father of Sarah Giammarise, Anne Wacker, Nicole (Matt) Murszewski and John W. Wacker
Loving grandfather of Michael and his beloved dog, Mona. Brother of Ronald (late Karen) and Diane Wacker. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Friends may call Monday, September 6th, 3-7 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services on Tuesday at 11 AM at St. Mark's-All Saints Episcopal Church, 311 Ontario Street, Buffalo, NY 14207.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Church or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.