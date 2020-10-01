Warner - Gary
Of West Seneca, NY. September 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Ulrike "Rita" (nee Gumulak); dearest father of Kelly M. and Eric (Roxanne); cherished grandfather of Savannah and Sierra; loved brother of Gerald (Kristina). Family will be present on Saturday from 10 AM-1 PM, at HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where a Prayer Service will be held at 10:30 AM. Re-opening restrictions limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We welcome you to visit with the family and ask for your patience if you experience delays in doing so. Face masks are required. Condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com