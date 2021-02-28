WHITCHER - Gary Robert
Of Buffalo and Clearwater, entered into rest on February 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee: Kloss/Baszczynski); dear father of Lori (Mark) Millace and Linnette (Brian) Richards; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Alexis, Sydney Millace and William Richards; brother of Timothy (Elyse) Whitcher. Gary was a United States Army veteran, as well as a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #11295 and of St. Michael the Archangel Church. In addition, Gary was a member of the Dunedin Clearwater Elks #1525. He graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo which lead him to his career in business management. He retired as chief operating officer for Latham International. Donations in his name may be made to a charity of one's choice
. The family is planning a Celebration of Life ceremony in the summer due to COVID restrictions.
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.