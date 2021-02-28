Menu
Gary Robert WHITCHER
WHITCHER - Gary Robert
Of Buffalo and Clearwater, entered into rest on February 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee: Kloss/Baszczynski); dear father of Lori (Mark) Millace and Linnette (Brian) Richards; cherished grandfather of Matthew, Alexis, Sydney Millace and William Richards; brother of Timothy (Elyse) Whitcher. Gary was a United States Army veteran, as well as a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #11295 and of St. Michael the Archangel Church. In addition, Gary was a member of the Dunedin Clearwater Elks #1525. He graduated from the State University of New York at Buffalo which lead him to his career in business management. He retired as chief operating officer for Latham International. Donations in his name may be made to a charity of one's choice. The family is planning a Celebration of Life ceremony in the summer due to COVID restrictions.


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Michael the Archangel Church
2281 State Road 580, Clearwater, FL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering your loved one today and always. Please except my condolences.
Simone Taylor
February 28, 2021
Gary we really miss you already. We will miss our great times.We will pray for you always. Love Dave and auntie rosie!
David Kloss
Family
February 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Whitcher Family for the loss of your loved one, Gary Robert, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
February 25, 2021
