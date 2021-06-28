Menu
Gary John WITKOWSKI
WITKOWSKI - Gary John
Suddenly, June 26, 2021. Beloved father of Jordan Witkowski; beloved son of Gary S. and Lynn (nee Kosmowski) Witkowski; cherished brother of Jamie Witkowski; fond uncle of Alexander and Solei; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 29th, from 2-6 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway in Buffalo. Flowers gratefully declined. Gary was an avid Drag Racing enthusiast. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Buffalo
2047 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry to hear about Gary. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Tom & Denise Beyer
Family
June 30, 2021
Jamie, our thoughts & prayers are with you and your family..if you need anything at all please let me or Christopher know..may your brother Rest In Peace.. Lynne Harter & Family
Lynne Harter
June 29, 2021
