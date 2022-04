WITKOWSKI - Gary JohnSuddenly, June 26, 2021. Beloved father of Jordan Witkowski; beloved son of Gary S. and Lynn (nee Kosmowski) Witkowski; cherished brother of Jamie Witkowski; fond uncle of Alexander and Solei; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 29th, from 2-6 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway in Buffalo. Flowers gratefully declined. Gary was an avid Drag Racing enthusiast. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com