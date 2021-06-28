WITKOWSKI - Gary John
Suddenly, June 26, 2021. Beloved father of Jordan Witkowski; beloved son of Gary S. and Lynn (nee Kosmowski) Witkowski; cherished brother of Jamie Witkowski; fond uncle of Alexander and Solei; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 29th, from 2-6 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway in Buffalo. Flowers gratefully declined. Gary was an avid Drag Racing enthusiast. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 28, 2021.