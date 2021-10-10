Menu
Gary J. WRAZEN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
WRAZEN - Gary J.
Of Hamburg entered into rest on October 8, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Darlene L. (nee McCracken) Wrazen; devoted father of Steven L. (Sherri) Wrazen, Connie L. (Keith) Armstrong, and Lisa M. (Thomas, Jr.) Bishop; cherished grandfather of Erik (Judely), Ashley, Cody, Austin, and Kyle; adored great-grandfather of Ethan, Luna, and Elyse; loving son of the late Peter and Florence Wrazen; dear brother of George (Ann) Wrazen, Carol (Tom) Dunne, Gene (Peggy) Wrazen, late Roy (late Carol), late David (Lynn), late Paul (late Diane) and the late Sharon Wrazen; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near lake Ave., on Wednesday from
4-7 PM. Inurnment Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dawn (Wrazen) Brown
October 12, 2021
Erik, so sorry for your and your family´s loss. Holding to the good memories will keep him alive in your hearts. Our deepest sympathy. He is now resting in peace.
The Torres
Other
October 11, 2021
Rest in peace dear brother.
Carol Dunne
Family
October 10, 2021
