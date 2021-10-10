WRAZEN - Gary J.Of Hamburg entered into rest on October 8, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Darlene L. (nee McCracken) Wrazen; devoted father of Steven L. (Sherri) Wrazen, Connie L. (Keith) Armstrong, and Lisa M. (Thomas, Jr.) Bishop; cherished grandfather of Erik (Judely), Ashley, Cody, Austin, and Kyle; adored great-grandfather of Ethan, Luna, and Elyse; loving son of the late Peter and Florence Wrazen; dear brother of George (Ann) Wrazen, Carol (Tom) Dunne, Gene (Peggy) Wrazen, late Roy (late Carol), late David (Lynn), late Paul (late Diane) and the late Sharon Wrazen; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near lake Ave., on Wednesday from4-7 PM. Inurnment Hillcrest Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences online at