ZIMPFER - Gary

November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Rebecca (nee Leary). Dearest father of Kenneth (Jodi), Amy (Lester) Howdyshell and Timothy. Step-father of Amanda (Michael) Wahlers, Sharon Dobson and Shawn Shanahan. Grandfather of nine grandchildren. Son of the late Nelson and Audrey. Brother of David (Shirley). Relatives and friends may call at THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY (South of County and N. French Rds.) Thursday, from 4-7 PM. Private Funeral Service will be held due to COVID.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 2, 2020.