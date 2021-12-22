Menu
Gaspar KIRALY Sr.
KIRALY - Gaspar Sr.
December 19, 2021, of Alden, at age 81. Beloved husband Ida Kiraly; devoted father of Gabriella Kiraly and the late Gaspar Kiraly, Jr.; loving grandfather of Kiandra Kormos and Nikola Zappia. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 23rd, from 5-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St. (at Girdle Rd.), Elma. A graveside committal service will be held Tuesday, December 28th, 3:00 PM at Marilla Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 22, 2021.
