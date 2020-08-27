Menu
August 25, 2020. Daughter of the late Louis and Caroline Gambin; dear sister of Shirley (Guy) Violino, Geraldine (Robert) Mann and the late Marie and Elio Muzzo, Norine (late Elio) Violino and Vilma (late Rino) Bardini; loving aunt of Alex Muzzo, Susan Valela, Grant, Peter Violino, Denise Geissert, John Bardini, Tracy Violino, Carolyn Potopchuk, Deborah Collura, Todd Mann and Amy Morphy. Visitation Friday, 4-7 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial, at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Saturday, at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Private Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Gay was employed at Key Bank. Please share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.
