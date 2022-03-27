DOW - Gayle Marie (nee Siddall)
Born June 11, 1948, entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memories with her 100 year old mother, Mrs. Ernestine Siddall; and a devoted son, Anthony J. Dow; as well as a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 4 PM, at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, 641 Masten Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14209, where a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held. Arrangements by THOMAS T.
EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211. Condolences can be shared online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.