DOW - Gayle Marie (nee Siddall)Born June 11, 1948, entered into eternal rest on March 16, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memories with her 100 year old mother, Mrs. Ernestine Siddall; and a devoted son, Anthony J. Dow; as well as a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 4 PM, at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church, 641 Masten Avenue, Buffalo, New York 14209, where a Celebration of Life Memorial will be held. Arrangements by THOMAS T.EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York 14211.