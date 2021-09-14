ROBIDA - Geary A.
September 12, 2021; devoted father of Ryan Robida; beloved son of Irene M. (nee Helmbrecht) and George E. Robida; loving brother of Don (Mary) Robida, Kevin (Phyllis) Robida, Michelle (John) Altoe, Dennis (Debbie) Robida and Gayle Robida; cherished uncle of 11 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews; also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Committal Service Friday, September 17th at 12 PM at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery (Union Rd. and Genesee St.), Cheektowaga. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Geary's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.