SWIADER - Geertruida B. "Truus" Of Angola, NY, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Truus was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on May 3, 1932, to the late Gerard and Geertruida Domna. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Waclaw Swiader, and her brother, Jan Domna. She was survived by her children, Franciszek Swiader, Lydia Prusik and Wanda (Mark) Dougherty; and her grandchildren, Emma, William, Julia, Brendan, and Matthew. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Thinking of you today and sending you a big hug! Miss you dear friend & hope we can catch up soon. Your mom will always hold a special place in my heart.
Bonnie Riehle Grifa
March 14, 2022
Our sincere sympathy to all of you. Your mom was always so kind to me and welcoming whenever I was in your home. She holds a special place in my heart. I am holding you close in thought and prayer during this difficult time.