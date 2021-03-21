SWIADER - Geertruida B. "Truus"

Of Angola, NY, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Truus was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on May 3, 1932, to the late Gerard and Geertruida Domna. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Waclaw Swiader, and her brother, Jan Domna. She was survived by her children, Franciszek Swiader, Lydia Prusik and Wanda (Mark) Dougherty; and her grandchildren, Emma, William, Julia, Brendan, and Matthew. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.