Geertruida B. "Truus" SWIADER
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
SWIADER - Geertruida B. "Truus"
Of Angola, NY, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Truus was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on May 3, 1932, to the late Gerard and Geertruida Domna. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Waclaw Swiader, and her brother, Jan Domna. She was survived by her children, Franciszek Swiader, Lydia Prusik and Wanda (Mark) Dougherty; and her grandchildren, Emma, William, Julia, Brendan, and Matthew. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thinking of you today and sending you a big hug! Miss you dear friend & hope we can catch up soon. Your mom will always hold a special place in my heart.
Bonnie Riehle Grifa
March 14, 2022
Our sincere sympathy to all of you. Your mom was always so kind to me and welcoming whenever I was in your home. She holds a special place in my heart. I am holding you close in thought and prayer during this difficult time.
Bonnie Grifa
March 24, 2021
RIP Oma You will be missed everyday.
Valerie
March 20, 2021
