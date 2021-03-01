ALISTER - Gene C.
Age 88, of Chaffee, NY passed away on February 27, 2021. Friends may call on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the Tabby Town Cat Adoption Center, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell, NY 14219 or to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.