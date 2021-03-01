Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gene C. ALISTER
FUNERAL HOME
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
ALISTER - Gene C.
Age 88, of Chaffee, NY passed away on February 27, 2021. Friends may call on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade where a Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the Tabby Town Cat Adoption Center, 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell, NY 14219 or to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St, Arcade, NY
Mar
4
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St, Arcade, NY
Mar
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St, Arcade, NY
Funeral services provided by:
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Dad, One year on the 27th...I miss you, Daddy!! I love you oh so very much!! Thank you for your love and memories. Until we are together again... Love, Your daughter- Jenny Jean
Jenny Jean
Family
February 23, 2022
I miss you so much, Dad. And I will until we are together again. Hug Matthew lots for me. See you later. Love, Your daughter Jenny Jean
Jenny Jean
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry to find out that my Uncle Gene has past away. 88 years is a long life. I have fond memories of the summer home when Mom and I would visit with my aunts, uncles and cousins. May he rest in peace.
Patricia Wentling
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results