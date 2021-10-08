One of my favorite memories of Gene was happenstance while I was serving as WYC´s Commodore. We were both working on our boats at the marina, and I can´t remember what I was upset or frustrated with, but we got to talking and I remember walking away from that conversation feeling like I was absolutely on the right track... not because Gene was acting like a friend wanting to make me feel better (though he did), but because we went through a whole bunch on plausible planning scenarios and he was so full of solid advice and direction. It wasn´t even so much what he said (which I don´t remember) but I absolutely remember his tone and tenor - and walked away full of energy and " ext steps" - what a gentleman and kind soul. We´re all a little poorer today without you, and my prayers are with Gail and Sara, and all the family. God speed and here´s to a gentle "crossing the barr"

Lisa Stephens Friend October 11, 2021