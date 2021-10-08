Menu
Gene "Mike" DWORZANSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
DWORZANSKI - Gene "Mike"
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on October 6, 2021 at age 73. Beloved husband of 33 years to Gail (nee Baumgardner) Dworzanski; devoted father of Sara Dworzanski; loving son of the late Adam and Eugenia Dworzanski; dear brother of Thomas (late Vera) Dworzanski and Doreen Dworzanski; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Monday (October 11, 2021) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct. (corner of Maple Rd.), Williamsville, on Tuesday (October 12, 2021) at 8:45 Am. Please assemble at church. Mr. Dworzanski was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the Wilson Yacht Club and enjoyed skiing and sailing. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Oct
12
Mass of Christian Burial
8:45a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Ct. (corner of Maple Rd.), Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of my favorite memories of Gene was happenstance while I was serving as WYC´s Commodore. We were both working on our boats at the marina, and I can´t remember what I was upset or frustrated with, but we got to talking and I remember walking away from that conversation feeling like I was absolutely on the right track... not because Gene was acting like a friend wanting to make me feel better (though he did), but because we went through a whole bunch on plausible planning scenarios and he was so full of solid advice and direction. It wasn´t even so much what he said (which I don´t remember) but I absolutely remember his tone and tenor - and walked away full of energy and " ext steps" - what a gentleman and kind soul. We´re all a little poorer today without you, and my prayers are with Gail and Sara, and all the family. God speed and here´s to a gentle "crossing the barr"
Lisa Stephens
Friend
October 11, 2021
Gail we would like to express our condolences to you and your family. Our social and professional friendships have been separated by 20+ years of retirement. Tom & Cindy
Tom & Cindy Burkett
Family
October 11, 2021
I met Gene the very fist day of work for CRA back in July 1984 in the Niagara Plant. He was always a decent man to work with. Very kind and fair. I also used to bump into him with Gail and Sara at Kissing Bridge being the devoted family man he was. Gene was a good guy. My sincere condolences to Gail and Sara and his family and friends.
Doug Oscar
Friend
October 10, 2021
Gene was a nice guy to work with-we were good friends.
Larry D Gee
Work
October 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of Genes passing. He was a great sailor and a true gentleman. He will be missed at Wilson Yacht Club.
Sam and Nancy Salvo
Friend
October 8, 2021
