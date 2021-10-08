DWORZANSKI - Gene "Mike"
Of East Amherst, entered into rest on October 6, 2021 at age 73. Beloved husband of 33 years to Gail (nee Baumgardner) Dworzanski; devoted father of Sara Dworzanski; loving son of the late Adam and Eugenia Dworzanski; dear brother of Thomas (late Vera) Dworzanski and Doreen Dworzanski; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Monday (October 11, 2021) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct. (corner of Maple Rd.), Williamsville, on Tuesday (October 12, 2021) at 8:45 Am. Please assemble at church. Mr. Dworzanski was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of the Wilson Yacht Club and enjoyed skiing and sailing. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2021.