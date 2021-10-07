GIBBS - Gene B., Sr.
September 30, 2021, age 66. Beloved husband of Helen A. (nee Feron) Gibbs and the late Suelynn (nee Simpson) Gibbs; loving father of Gene B. (Deanna) Gibbs, Jr. and Nicolelynn Buscemi; cherished grandfather of Michael, Austin, Kaelynn, Bonnie, Cinthea and Samantha; adored great-grandfather of Koralynn; caring brother of Lawrence J. (Antoinette) Gibbs, Jr., Betsy (late John) Oshirak, David (Donna) Gibbs and predeceased by Charles Gibbs, Daniel Gibbs and Michael Gibbs; also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 2-5 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (at West Ferry), where Funeral Services will follow at 5 PM. Friends invited. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.