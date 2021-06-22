Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geneal WAGSTAFF
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
WAGSTAFF - Geneal
(nee Jackson)
Of Atlanta, GA, at the age of 62, on June 15, 2021. Wife of William Wagstaff Sr.; mother of Anthony (Safiyah) Sanders Jr. and William Wagstaff Jr. and JaDawn, Matreece and Monet (Ronald) Burns; daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth and Edward Jackson Sr.; sister of the late William O. Jefferson; Bettye J. Whipple, Cheryl A. Roberson and Juanita Jackson. Survived by sisters, Deborah (Harlem) Ferguson Jr., Sabrina (Edward) Towner; brothers, Edward Jr. and Clifton Jackson and ten grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, June 23rd, from 4-8 PM, at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Funeral Services are private and only confirmed, immediate family members are invited to join the Homegoing Celebration. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sometimes there are no perfect words, only thoughtful silence that whispers softly of caring. With deepest sympathy, heartfelt prayers & love.
Sheila & Clarence Washington
Family
June 23, 2021
My deepest sympathy. She will live with us forever in our thoughts and memories.
Anthony Johnson
Friend
June 23, 2021
Honoring the Legacy of My friend during Her Transition to Life Everlasting Hallelujah Hallelujah Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Geneal Jackson Wagstaff. Condolences to the family and friends. A Formidable trailblazer in the City of Buffalo Fire Department. Geneal was the iron for me her strength tenaciousness and RESILIENCE helped me when no one else would. Thank You for so much that you contributed to The Buffalo Fire Department and the Greater Community when others never knew. Love You Geneal Rest In Perfect Peace my friend
Ellen Pauletta Peoples
Work
June 23, 2021
Auntie. There are no words to express the impact that you´ve had in my life. You´re love and support guided me through my most challenging trials and you celebrated with me on all my successes. You were the best aunt, mother, sister, friend and woman a girl could dream to be. You are forever in my heart. Love, Jenny.
Jennifer Page
Family
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results