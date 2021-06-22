WAGSTAFF - Geneal
(nee Jackson)
Of Atlanta, GA, at the age of 62, on June 15, 2021. Wife of William Wagstaff Sr.; mother of Anthony (Safiyah) Sanders Jr. and William Wagstaff Jr. and JaDawn, Matreece and Monet (Ronald) Burns; daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth and Edward Jackson Sr.; sister of the late William O. Jefferson; Bettye J. Whipple, Cheryl A. Roberson and Juanita Jackson. Survived by sisters, Deborah (Harlem) Ferguson Jr., Sabrina (Edward) Towner; brothers, Edward Jr. and Clifton Jackson and ten grandchildren. Visitation Wednesday, June 23rd, from 4-8 PM, at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Funeral Services are private and only confirmed, immediate family members are invited to join the Homegoing Celebration. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.