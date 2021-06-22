Honoring the Legacy of My friend during Her Transition to Life Everlasting Hallelujah Hallelujah Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Geneal Jackson Wagstaff. Condolences to the family and friends. A Formidable trailblazer in the City of Buffalo Fire Department. Geneal was the iron for me her strength tenaciousness and RESILIENCE helped me when no one else would. Thank You for so much that you contributed to The Buffalo Fire Department and the Greater Community when others never knew. Love You Geneal Rest In Perfect Peace my friend

Ellen Pauletta Peoples Work June 23, 2021