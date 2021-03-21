DAVIS - Genevieve
(nee Harwell)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Erman Davis. Devoted mother of Alicia King, Phillip, Rickey (Carla) and Jock (Margaret) and the late Haliloki Davis. Adored grandmother of Brandon, Justin (Shannon) and Ariana King, Christopher January, Brad, Jordan and Jacob Davis. Cherished great-grandmother of Brandon King Jr. Loving daughter of the late Jacob and Rolessi Harwell. Dear sister of Thomas, Joe, Florene, Katherine, and the late Bernard, James, Freddie, Jacob Jr., Earnest, Elijah, Vivian, Unobia and Bernice. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.