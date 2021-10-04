Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Genevieve C. FILIPSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
FILIPSKI - Genevieve C.
(nee Ferguson)
October 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Louis F. Filipski; dear mother of JoAnn Pompeo Jarvis and Robert (Catherine) Filipski; dear grandmother of Terenye (Matt), Terence, Ashley, Aaron, Bobby and Madelyne; survived by seven great-grandchildren; sister of Kay (late Joseph) Jastry and the late Mary McDonnell. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday, October 5th, 2-6 PM. Prayer Service at 6 PM, dinner to follow.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Oct
5
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
One of the many memories
Ashley
October 4, 2021
I have a lifetime of memories that I will forever cherish in my heart. I love you Grandma.
Terenye
Family
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results