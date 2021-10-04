FILIPSKI - Genevieve C.

(nee Ferguson)

October 3, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Louis F. Filipski; dear mother of JoAnn Pompeo Jarvis and Robert (Catherine) Filipski; dear grandmother of Terenye (Matt), Terence, Ashley, Aaron, Bobby and Madelyne; survived by seven great-grandchildren; sister of Kay (late Joseph) Jastry and the late Mary McDonnell. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday, October 5th, 2-6 PM. Prayer Service at 6 PM, dinner to follow.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2021.