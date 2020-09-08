GICZKOWSKI - Genevieve
(nee Gorzynski)
September 5, 2020. Wife of the late Chester J., Jr.; dear mother of Daniel, Steven, Kim Marie (David) Lipp and Lynn (Patrick) Feeney; loving grandmother of Benjamin, Casey, Karl, Adam, Erin, Eric and Kristen; sister of Rosemary (late Thomas) Parkinson; also survived by a niece, nephews and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help Of Christians Church, Union Rd. at Genesee St., Cheektowaga, Thursday at 10 AM. Interment to follow in St. Matthew's Cemetery. No prior visitation. Donations in Genevieve's name to Hospice Buffalo appreciated. Share you online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2020.