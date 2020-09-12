BABIARZ - Genevieve J.

(nee Wielgoszynski)

Of Depew, September 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Marion "Lefty"; devoted mother of Marian (Donald) Blady, Jean Marie, Michael (Robin) and the late Elizabeth Reid; loving grandmother of Gerald (Andrea) Blady, Kasey (Michael) Bravo and Matthew; cherished great-grandmother of Sage; dear sister of Felicia (late Ray) Kensy, late Walther, late Dorothy (Al) Zuber, Stella (Henry) Simms, Eleanor (Victor) Godert and Marion. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Sunday 12-3 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mother Teresa Parish at St. James Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew Monday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity of 33% restrictions in the Funeral Home will strictly be observed and may cause entry delays. Flowers gratefully declined.







