Genevieve M. FITZGERALD
FITZGERALD - Genevieve M. (nee Geibel)
November 14, 2020, age 72. Loving mother of Gretchen Calleri, Alyssa Howe, Patrick (Marielle) Fitzgerald and Caitlin (Matthew) Beauchaine; cherished grandmother of Francesca, Makena, Ilsa, Colton, Greyson, Finley, Gannon, Chief, Myles, Owen and Ryan; caring daughter of the late Lawrence F. Sr. and Genevieve C. (nee Sweeney) Geibel; dear sister of Sheila Laird, Theresa (Robert) Carbone and the late Lawrence F. Geibel, Jr.; also survived by her former spouse Timothy T. (Linda) Fitzgerald, nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville at 10:30 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. If desired, memorials may be made to P.U.N.T. Foundation. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
