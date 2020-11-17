FITZGERALD - Genevieve M. (nee Geibel)
November 14, 2020, age 72. Loving mother of Gretchen Calleri, Alyssa Howe, Patrick (Marielle) Fitzgerald and Caitlin (Matthew) Beauchaine; cherished grandmother of Francesca, Makena, Ilsa, Colton, Greyson, Finley, Gannon, Chief, Myles, Owen and Ryan; caring daughter of the late Lawrence F. Sr. and Genevieve C. (nee Sweeney) Geibel; dear sister of Sheila Laird, Theresa (Robert) Carbone and the late Lawrence F. Geibel, Jr.; also survived by her former spouse Timothy T. (Linda) Fitzgerald, nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville at 10:30 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. If desired, memorials may be made to P.U.N.T. Foundation. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.